Home stadium. Home colours. Home game. The football community knows the importance of home.
But this year, thousands of people will be spending Christmas in dingy hostels, on friends’ sofas, or even sleeping in freezing cars.
This is something the JD Cymru Leagues can’t ignore, so they are making a stand.
The JD Cymru Leagues has announced its support for the national #NoHomeKit campaign taking place across football in England and Wales.
Shelter Cymru are asking clubs and fans to swap their home colours for an away or third kit, show support and raise vital funds for those with no safe place to call home.
Clubs in the JD Cymru Premier, JD Cymru North and JD Cymru South will get involved in the campaign in their fixtures on December 26 and 27.
The cost of living crisis is hitting hard. In the last year Wales has seen the highest rent rises in the UK outside London, while housing benefits have flatlined.
One in four people in Wales fear they will become homeless within a year.
Rent has skyrocketed, people are unable to pay their energy bills, are cutting back on grocery essentials and are relying on food banks.
Employment is no safety net; those in work are also becoming poorer, fighting to keep a roof over their families’ heads.
Whether you are watching at the ground or following along from home this Christmas, join the movement fighting to defend the right to a safe, secure and affordable home for everyone.
Get involved by swapping your home colours for an away or third kit and text ‘HOME’ to 70480 to donate £10. You can also follow this link to donate.
Kerys Sheppard, Head of Fundraising at Shelter Cymru, said: “Last year it was fantastic to see fans and teams across Wales come together to fight the housing emergency.
“By taking part in No Home Kit in 2022, the football community will once again harness the unifying power of the game and do something special to help those facing and experiencing homelessness in Wales.
“Our frontline services are braced for an incredibly tough winter as the cost of living crisis bites, with 1 in 4 people in Wales afraid they may become homeless within a year.
]”In these challenging times, it’s brilliant that so many teams and fans are stepping up and supporting #NoHomeKit this Christmas.”