LLANIDLOES suffered a second defeat on the bounce as they fell short at Prestatyn Town despite a valiant effort on Saturday.
The Bastion Garden hosts shaped up as the better attacking outfit early doors but failed to capitalise on numerous promising situations.
The Daffs grew into it but rode their luck when Dan Atkins hit the woodwork twice and Llani keeper Luke Evans forced into a couple of saves late in the half.
The second half followed the same pattern with the hosts offering a greater threat but the Daffs defending gamely.
The breakthrough came on 71 minutes when player manager Karl Clair, on as a substitute moments earlier, split the Llani defence with a ball over the top to Atkins who slotted the ball past Evans to secure the three points.