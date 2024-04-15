DESPITE taking an early 8th minute lead through Elliott Reeves, Flint were unable to consolidate their position against a defiant Llanidloes rearguard, on an uneven and tricky playing surface in the JD Cymru North.
The opening goal arrived early enough. Jean Louis Akpa-Akpro, back in the starting line up for the injured Ben Wynne, had a shot that was initially blocked.
But Flint kept the pressure on, and Ben Hughes squared the ball into the path of Reeves, who did well to steer it home from 12 yards out.
But despite some near misses, the Silkmen were unable to further capitalise on their advantage.
Akpa-Akpro got through on goal, only to see his effort blocked by Daffs keeper Luke Evans, and he rolled the rebound the wrong side of the post.
Then, from a corner, Reeves hit a shot on the turn that was cleared off the line.
The home side created their first real meaningful opportunity on 36 minutes, when Lorne Scane was presented with a header from around six yards out, but he headed over from an excellent position, and probably should have hit the target.
Reeves had another good chance just before the interval, but blasted over the bar with just Evans to beat.
Ten minutes into the second half he had another sight of the Llanidloes goal, when Akpa-Akpro found him by nodding the ball into his path. But from a position slightly wide on the right he pulled his shot across the face of goal.
The Llanidloes defenders were relishing the physical challenge against the Flint forwards and were generally coming out on top, as the Silkmen found it difficult to make inroads.
It looked increasingly as though it would be a set piece that may prove key, and so it proved on 63 minutes. Jake Phillips, who had been grafting hard in the midfield, delivered an inswinging corner that was met by Sol Forde, who headed in his third goal in the space of two games.
That gave Flint the breathing space they were looking for, and they started to relax and show a bit more composure.
A great passage of play by the Silkmen should have been rewarded with another goal. Jay Owen started the move off, and he was on hand to meet Reeves’ header sweetly on the volley, as the home defence as cracked completely open.
The shot struck the upright with Evans well beaten, and bounced back out of harms way.
Substitute Mikey Burke rounded the scoring off in the final minute, netting his first goal for the club.
He instigated the move, and eventually finished it by tapping home from close range, when Reeves found him with a ball across the face of goal, having beaten the offside trap.
Report: Nigel Sheen