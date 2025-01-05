PENRHYNCOCH’S scheduled JD Cymru North match at Flint Mountain on Saturday was postponed due to travel concerns with the weather warnings in place.
It was the Roosters’ second match in four days to be called off due to the icy conditions and they will face a tough test next as they head to league leaders Airbus UK Broughton on Saturday.
Third placed Holywell picked up three points after fighting back from 2-0 down at Denbigh who took charge with first half goals by Bobby Beaumont-Broadhead and Nathan Brown.
The Wellmen came roaring back in the second half to run out winners thanks to Jake Cooke and a hat-trick by Ilan ap Gareth Jones.
Jonathan Colll netted a stoppage time equaliser for Llay Welfare after visitors Bangor 1875 had taken the lead through Mason Blackwell-Jones and it also finished 1-1 at Buckley Town, Liam Driscoll’s 50th minute strike cancelled out by Guilsfield’s Joe Haycock.