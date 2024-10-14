PENRHYNCOCH suffered a tough afternoon on Saturday as they fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Ruthin Town in the JD Cymru North.
It served as revenge for the Town who were beaten 3-2 by the Roosters at the Memorial Playing Fields back in August.
The visitors took control of proceedings at Cae Baker midway through the first half with a well-struck penalty by Jake Hughes Hampson followed by a Harry Martin strike after good work by Llyr Morris.
Morris got on the scoresheet himself with nine minute remaining before Tomos Evans netted a late consolation for Pen.
Goals by Sam Baker (2) and Oliver Lanceley saw leaders Airbus UK to a comfortable 3-0 win at Mold Alex whilst Caersws won by the same scoreline against visitors Buckley Town thanks to Cai Harris, Sam Phillips and Max McLaughlin.
Colwyn Bay netted five unanswered goals at Guilsfield, Gwion Dafydd leading the way with four goals, Ethan Roberts with the other.
A goal in each half by Ilan ap Gareth Jones and Dave Forbes sealed Gresford’s win at Prestatyn Town whilst Flint Mountain won 2-1 at Holywell courtesy of Rob Hughes and Mike Hayes after Danny Andrews had given the Wellmen an early lead.
It was also a tight affair in Llandudno as they beat Llay Welfare by the odd goal in five.