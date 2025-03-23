PENRHYNCOCH had to settle for a point after a tough test against visitors Mold Alex on Saturday, both sides on 34 points in mid table in the JD Cymru North.
A point was the fair result on the balance of play with defences on top in the goalless draw.
League leaders Colwyn Bay won 4-0 at Prestatyn thanks to Dan Atkins (2), Craig Lindfield and Thomas Marsh-Hughes whilst second placed Airbus UK were made to sweat for their three points at Flint Mountain who took the lead through Andy Brown on 18 minutes.
The Wingmakers responded with second half strikes by Jordan Evans and Oliver Lanceley.
Goals by Danny Sullivan and Jamie Breese sealed third place Holywell Town’s 2-0 win at Ruthin Town whilst Llandudno won by the odd goal in seven at Gresford.
Other results: Denbigh Town 2 Bangor 1876 1; Caersws 3 Llay Welfare 2; Guilsfield 1 Buckley Town 0.