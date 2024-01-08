However, the Roosters regained their three-goal buffer in the 75th minute when Gale’s shot took a deflection and looped over the head of Jones to nestle in the back of the net. The visitors suffered a further blow two minutes later, when Croose was shown a red card for pulling back an opponent through on goal, but it was too late to prevent Penrhyn overtaking Radnor Valley at the head of the table. The hosts had a further opportunity to extend their advantage, with seven remaining on the clock, when Phillips fired over from the edge of the penalty area.