PENRHYNCOCH produced a stunning late comeback to defeat Ruthin Town 3-2 away from home for their first win of the JD Cymru North season.
Jack Edwards’ 25th-minute opener for Ruthin was cancelled out on the stroke of half-time by Dan Owen, but Edwards restored the hosts’ lead in the 70th minute with his second of the afternoon.
Roosters captain Tomos Evans got his side level again with an equaliser in the 86th minute, before Pen completed the turnaround through substitute Geoff Kellaway who struck the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.
Airbus UK Broughton moved five points clear at the top of the table with a 4-1 victory over Flint Mountain.
It was a frantic start at the Hollingsworth Group Stadium with both sides finding the net inside the first nine minutes through Kaiden Cooke and Sam Molyneux respectively.
However, The Wingmakers eventually took a firm grip on the match with clinical finishes from Tyler McManus, Kieran Evans and substitute Sam Baker.
Reigning champions Holywell Town climbed up to third as a dominant second half display earned a 5-2 win over Llay Miners Welfare at The Ring whilst Nathan Brown’s hat-trick inspired Denbigh Town to a dominant 5-1 win over Gresford Athletic at Central Park.
Bangor 1876 secured the bragging rights on derby day as they claimed a 2-0 win away at Llandudno with goals by Joe Culshaw and Corrig McGonigle.
Colwyn Bay extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a narrow 1-0 victory away to Mold Alexandra.
Prestatyn Town’s first match following former manager Matty Roberts’ departure ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Guilsfield.