‘Penderfynol / Determined’ is the bi-lingual motto of Prestatyn Town FC and you will see it etched on the players’ badges on their shirts, writes Treflyn Jones.
Prestatyn 3 Porthmdaog 2, JD Cymru North
Well, it was precisely this mentality which got the home side over the line in a dour, hard-fought struggle played on a very poor playing surface.
Port started well enough and there were early chances for Danny Brookwell, who should perhaps have at least hit the target, and for Rhys Alun who could not bring the ball under his control when well-placed.
Prestatyn also came close on two occasions during the opening 20 minutes but both efforts from good positions went wide of the upright.
Also, Nathan Williams for Port was unlucky to see his header cannoning off the crossbar from an in-swinging corner kick.
Shortly after the 20 minute mark, Port took the lead when Brookwell latched on to a defence-splitting pass by Iddon Price and, after beating his marker for pace, calmly slotted the ball home under the body of the onrushing Mike Jones in the home goal.
Very disappointingly, however, Prestatyn equalized barely two minutes later when a telling cross into the Port box found 18-year old Alfie Vaughan in space and he finished with the sweetest of volleys giving debutant keeper Oliver Farebrother no chance. All square!
Three minutes later, the home side gained a slice of luck to go ahead when a close range shot by Vaughan was initially blocked and a lucky ricochet went into the net past the grounded Fare brother. In the space of five minutes, the game had been turned (depressingly for the travelling Port fans) completely on its head.
Port continued to attack albeit with too many ‘hit and hope’ long ball... an approach which the team does not usually use but perhaps they felt compelled to do so due to the challenging conditions underfoot.
On the stroke of half-time, Port players and officials were very incensed indeed when they were denied a penalty after Rhys Alun had been brought down in the box after being sent clear on goal. It will be very interesting to see our version of VAR (‘Teledu Port’) to judge the validity or otherwise of our claims! However, to the almost unbridled anger of the Port players, the half ended 2-1 in the home side’s favour.
In the second half, Mike Jones in the home goal was the busier of the two goalkeepers and he was lucky to witness a Gruff Ellis header coming off the crossbar from another corner and the custodian had to be alert to hold on to a low effort by Port’s Gethin Thomas. The marauding Alfie Vaughan also came close for the hosts as his strong drive from 20 yards flew narrowly past the upright.
Then, on 76 minutes, Port drew level when a left footed free kick by substitute Tom Mahoney took Mike Jones by surprise and somehow squirmed into the back of the net.
The joy and relief of the Port faithful was to be very short-lived. A smart move down the left-wing put Thomas Weir free on goal and he made no mistake as he slid the ball under the diving Farebrother. From a Prestatyn point of view it was a very well-worked goal, but honestly, our defenders can’t defend a toy castle these days!
It ended 3-2 to the hosts. On the balance of play, a draw would have been a much fairer result but, for the second Saturday in succession, football has once again shown its cruel side to CPD Porthmadog.
They go again next Saturday against Mold Alexandra at Y Traeth (ko 2pm).