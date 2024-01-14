On the stroke of half-time, Port players and officials were very incensed indeed when they were denied a penalty after Rhys Alun had been brought down in the box after being sent clear on goal. It will be very interesting to see our version of VAR (‘Teledu Port’) to judge the validity or otherwise of our claims! However, to the almost unbridled anger of the Port players, the half ended 2-1 in the home side’s favour.