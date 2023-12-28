Football can be a very cruel game at times. It would have been nice (to say the least) to have seen a home win at the end of this pulsating fixture between two old rivals especially as it was Craig Papyrnik`s final match in charge, writes TREFLYN JONES.
Porthmadog 0 Bangor 1876 4, JD Cymru Premier
But there was to be no fairytale ending. However, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Craig for all his hard work and determination over the last nine years and wish him well in all his future endeavours. Diolch yn fawr iawn, Craig.
Did I say ‘cruel’? Well, the final scoreline was simply savage as it was an extremely misleading reflection of the balance of play between two very evenly matched sides. However, defenders cannot behave like Santa Claus and expect to get away with it …..even on Boxing Day!
Both teams started very brightly and during the Citizens` opening salvo, Alex Ward Jones in the Port goal did well to punch away a dangerous low cross from the right flank and shortly after, Port`s simply brilliant Danny Brookwell dribbled past a posse of defenders but his shot was too weak to trouble Carl Jones in the Bangor goal.
Then, it was Bangor`s turn on ten minutes when Alex produced a confident, two-fisted save from just under his crossbar to parry away a thumping shot over his bar.
It was pretty much even-stevens when, 17 minutes in disaster struck when an attempted clearance by Alex Ward Jones was successfully charged down by the Gerd Muller-cum-Jimmy Greaves of the second tier and ….yes ….that man Corrig McGonigle was left with a gift-wrapped tap-in and it was 0-1.
Port, to their credit, continued to press whilst Bangor always looked useful with their trade-mark slick passing movements.
Port set up several half-chances before the break. Brookwell sent a shot narrowly wide of the upright at the end of a thrilling run and Cai Jones saw his drive just skimming the bar after excellent work by Telor Williams.
Bangor`s Sam Jones then came close sending his drive narrowly wide at the end of a flowing move. At the end of the first period, it was a case of all to play for. Wasn`t it?
Bangor doubled their advantage shortly after the re-start when a high cross evaded the Port defence and Sam Jones netted with a beautifully judged low half-volley into the corner of the net. Suddenly, Port had a mountain to climb.
Predictably, Port threw everything into attack in an attempt to give the patient and loyal home supporters something to cheer about, but even when Port attackers managed to evade the miserly Bangor rearguard , they found goalkeeper Carl Jones in top form as he produced three top quality saves to thwart worthy goal-bound efforts from Brookwell, Cavanagh and the excellent Caio Evans.
As for Carl Jones, here is a goalkeeper who can truly command that six yard area!
Bangor showed impressive composure and accuracy with their counter-attacks but it is fair to say that their third and fourth goals were rather expensive Christmas gifts.
Alex, in the Port goal, unexpectedly fumbled a high speculative effort by Iolo Thomas and Craig Whelan was alert enough to bundle home the rebound.
Bangor then capitalised on some some truly unnecessary shilly-shallying in the Port defence, and eventually, Cameron Barry's firm shot was too hot for Alex to handle and it ended 0-4.
Bangor`s victory was deserved but the margin thereof was as farcical as a pantomime plot at Venue Cymru.
As a spectacle, the match was thoroughly entertaining and it was great to see a sizeable crowd.
Congratulations to Bangor on their polished and clinical performance. Port supporters will hope for better fortune in the return match at Nantporth on New Years' Day.