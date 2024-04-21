ABERYSTWYTH have done it again. The Black & Greens have avoided relegation to tier two on the final day of the campaign just as they did last season.
Their destiny was up in the air until the closing stages against Caernarfon Town last year but they had an easier time of it at Park Avenue against Pontypridd this afternoon with a 3-0 win.
Many were anticipating a tougher test for Anthony Williams with Ponty up for the battle after losing their tier 1 licence appeal days earlier.
But the visitors, despite enjoying plenty of possession, struggled to create anything of note to trouble Dave Jones in the Aber goal whilst the Seasiders snapped up their chances.
Played in front of a bumper 810 crowd, the hosts grew into the game after a cagey start with neither side offering a threat.
Aber were looking more menacing and went close when John Owen tested Ponty keeper Ash Morris with a left footed strike and Steff Davies drilled a low shot agonisingly wide.
The breakthrough came in the 37th minute courtesy of a bullet header by defender Louis Bradford.
Knowing that they needed a win to guarantee safety and condemn Colwyn Bay to relegation along with Pontypridd, the hosts made a determined start to the second half and deservedly doubled their advantage when Steff Davies bundled the ball in from close range after the visitors failed to deal with a corner.
The news filtered through that Colwyn Bay had taken the lead against Barry Town at Llanelian Road to give them a glimmer of hope but that was extinguished when substitute Jonathan Evans made it 3-0 with a clinical finish past Morris into the far corner.
Aber boss Anthony Williams said to Sgorio after the game: “We made it difficult for ourselves once we got a second goal, wasteful, and one goal could have got them back into it.”
He added: “We need to build this club from top to bottom. We need a lot more local players involved. We need a lot more locals get behind us. Come and volunteer and be part of this club.
“We’re trying to build something and it’s difficult. We are one of the minnows in terms of the financial side.
“Let’s get behind us and move forward and see what we can do because we’ve got a massive club and a big future.”
Aber Legend Tomi Morgan commented about local players: “You have to go out and find the players. You have to go and watch games.
“Bow Street against Penrhyncoch, he wasn’t near the game. Both clubs have players good enough to play at this level but you have to give them a chance.”