BALA were dramatic winners at Haverfodwest after three stoppage time goals at Bridge Meadow Stadium.
Haverfordwest County 2 Bala Town 3, JD Cymru Premier
It was 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes after a close encounter but anyone who left the ground early will have missed an amazing conclusion to the contest.
The Lakesiders, who only equalised to make it 1-1 through Josh Ukek on 86 minutes, nudged ahead for the first time in the fifth minute of added on time, Iwan Roberts with a pinpoint curler into the top corner from wide on the left.
The hosts fired straight back with Ben Fawcett picking up the ball just outside the Bala area to make space to fire a low shot into the corner past Kelland Absalom.
But Bala had the final say, Luke Wall latching on to a George Newell pass before drifting to his left to fire another unerring finish into the bottom corner.
County, who had a chance to make the top six before kick off, took the lead on the half hour, Martell Taylor-Crossdale with his third goal in as many outings, netting at the second attempt after his initial effort was parried by Absalom.
They were also denied by the woodwork when Rhys Abbruzzese sent a curling free kick from the edge of the area that rebounded to safety off the bar.