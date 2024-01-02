A LATE Joe Malkin winner secured Bala Town’s spot in the top six going into phase two after a thrilling fight back against visitors Newtown.
Bala Town 2 Newtown 1, JD Cymru Premier
The Robins took the lead through Aaron Williams early in the second half but Malkin equalised with a 30-yard wonder goal on 74 minutes before slotting home a precious second in the second minute of stoppage time to confirm Bala’s place in the top sixth for a 10th consecutive season.
Delighted manager Colin Caton said: “To confirm the top six is a massive achievement for everybody.
“If you look at the table as well there aren’t many south Wales trips in the top six but down in the bottom six there is a lot of travel involved.
“So to confirm that is really good and it’s an achievement not just for the player but also the club. To get into the top six for 10 years running on the top is fantastic.”
In difficult conditions at Maes Tegid, the visitors created the first opening, Zeli Ismael with a ball across the face of goal that just evaded Louis Robles allowing Bala keeper Kelland Absalom to collect.
The woodwork came to Bala’s rescue midway through the half before a follow-up effort by Ismael was well gathered by Absalom.
At the other end, George Newell latched on to a ball behind the defence from Naim Arsan, but no one was on hand to turn in his strike across the face of goal.
In a half of few clear-cut chances, Williams went close again for the visitors with a half volley over the bar whilst an Asran free kick, at the other end, cleared the wall but flew straight into Andrew Wycherley’s gloves.
Williams gave Newtown the perfect start to the second half with a close range finish past Absalom but Bala responded positively.
Ryan Rogers put a ball into the box, which bounced off a Newtown defender and into the path of Ollie Shannon but he failed to get a clean connection on his shot.
He did better on 67 minutes with a 25-yarder but Wycherley was up to the task and gathered well.
Bala were piling on the pressure and reaped their reward on 74 minutes, Malkin spotting the keeper off his line before despatching a 30-yard lob into the back of the net.
The Lakesiders continued to bomb forward at every opportunity and, with time running out, they made the breakthrough.
Rogers was brilliant in the build up, taking the ball down well onto his chest and finding the feet of Malkin to pass the ball into the bottom right hand corner.
Malkin said: “We had to dig deep especially going one down. Luckily, I found a good time to score my first couple of goals for the club and get the three points before travelling down to Haverforwest next.
“It’s been a long time coming, but I’ve kept working hard in training and when you get to score two and especially the winner it makes it more worth it.”