ABERYSTWYTH suffered a difficult afternoon at early JD Cymru Premier leaders Penybont who remain unbeaten after their 5-1 win on bank holiday Monday.
The Seasiders made one change initially with the unavailable Jack Thorn replaced by Alex Darlington and Louis Bradford took the armband.
But manager Anthony Williams was forced to shuffle his pack again before kick off at the SDM Glass Stadium after John Owen and Rhys Davies picked up injuries during the warm-up with Steff Davies and Devon Torry stepping up.
After two highly encouraging home performances, the Black and Greens were looking for their first point on the road but they fell behind in the 12th minute when Mael Davies latched on to Dan Jeffries’ telling cross to the far post to plant a header past Aber keeper Dave Jones.
The Black & Greens settled into the match following that setback and were back on level terms on the half hour, somewhat against the run of play, when Iwan Lewis’ deft, clipped pass found Torry on the run into the area and the 19-year-old kept his composure to slot the ball past Adam Przybek for his first Cymru Premier goal.
It was the first goal conceded by Penybont in the league this season but they nearly made amends for it when Owen Pritchard fired against the bar after good work by Gabriel Kircough.
They did restore their lead on the stroke of half time, Billy Borge with a close range header after Jones failed to gather a corner by Kane Owen.
Pritchard gave the hosts a two-goal buffer on the hour with a close range finish after Aber failed to deal with a Kane Owen cross.
Things got worse for the visitors when Liam Walsh’s attempted headed clearance following substitute Eduardo Bregua’s cross from the right flew past Jones in goal with seven minutes to go.
And Chris Venables, who came off the bench on the hour, got off the mark for the season with a late header after being found in space in the area with another cross from the right by Keyon Reffell.
Aber boss Anthony Williams commented losing two players in the warm-up: “No excuse but it was tough in terms of we had to change the shape and change the personnel.
“We lost our outlet up top and we had to play a back four with one player playing in an unrecognised position.
“We’re not going to sit here and complain, it was always going to be back against the wall, it was always going to be tough.
“Yes they scored their first one, the second goal we should have done better on from the corner and then those three goals were probably avoidable, so that’s the disappointing thing.
“I got some players on at the end of the game. We finished with a very young team but I need to get them minutes as well and need to give them experience.”
He added: “Losing two players in the warm-up isn’t ideal and it kind of shifts certain players around when you’ve got others out already.”