Aber Town suffered a disappointing return to Cymru Premier football after a 24-day break with a 2-0 defeat at Pontypridd United, thanks to goals from Clayton Green (29 minutes) and Ben Ahmun (63 minutes).
Pontypridd United 2 Aberystwyth Town 0, JD Cymru Premier
The Black and Green created chance after chance to get back into the game but it was not to be their day as they endured the Boxing Day blues.
Aber started in confident mood after a good friendly result the previous week at Newtown, but Ponty created the early chances with Ahmun setting up Owain Jones to fire over, and Green twice going close.
A dangerous free kick into the box from Ben Woollam somehow evaded everyone in Green, then Dave Jones calmly saved from Corey Shepherd.
Aber’s John Owen played a one-two with Jack Thorn but saw his low shot saved by George Radcliffe, and Luca Hogan sent in a dangerous cross which was cleared by the home defence – but then the fates swung in Ponty’s favour when a deep free kick from Joe Hunt picked out Green at the far post, and he stretched his neck muscles to nod the hosts in front.
Aber came back and won a free kick in a great position, but Billy Kirkman sent his effort over the bar.
Hogan surged up the field again but couldn’t get a shot in, Iwan Lewis sent in a deep cross but Mark Cadwallader saw his header saved.
Aber kept striving to equalise; Kirkman sent in a dangerous cross which just evaded Hogan, then Kirkman crossed again for Cadwallader to volley just wide.
Hogan fired over again and on the balance of play Aber were unlucky to go in a goal behind at the break.
The visitors continued to press after the break and a series of long throw set pieces and corners caused consternation and melees with Aber inches from equalising.
Owen’s low cross was cleared by Ratcliffe; Lewis had a shot blocked, Liam Walsh had a long range volley parried to Owen who had his effort cleared.
Then on a rare foray Ponty’s Shepherd had a low effort parried by Jones to safety, then the hosts pressed down the right and the impressive Green sent in a low cross for Ahmun to double the lead at the back post and break Aber hearts.
The pattern of the game continued with Anthony Williams’ men dominating in terms of chances but somehow remaining behind.
Walsh saw another volley blocked, Lewis curled a cute effort wide from Dave Jones’ free kick, Louis Bradford and Owen were next to be denied by Ratcliffe with Ponty defending resolutely to see out the win.
Sub Danny Williams had a rare home effort blocked for a corner, and into injury time Owen Taylor had a final shot saved and Aber walked off the field extremely unlucky to lose on the balance of play.
The Black and Greens dominated this game in terms of chances created but goals win games, and Aber need to convert more of their chances to win games.
The ball just didn’t seem to fall for the Seasiders in key areas yesterday so Anthony Williams’ men will be hoping for better fortune at home to Haverfordwest County on Saturday afternoon (ko 2.30pm).