MULTIPLE matchday 22 fixtures in the the JD Cymru Premier have been rescheduled following the postponement of the Bala Town v Caernarfon match at the third attempt last night.
The decision has been made in the interests of sporting integrity to ensure that all matchday 22 clubs involved in the race for the Championship Conference kick off simultaneously.
Having been abandoned and twice postponed in the space of a week because of icy conditions the crucial fixture between the Lakesiders and the Canaries will now be played on Saturday, 11 January (KO 12:45), live on Sgorio.
Two MD22 fixtures will also be played on Saturday 11 January (KO 12:45), as originally scheduled: Aberystwyth Town v Briton Ferry Llansawel; Newtown v Penybont.
The other MD22 fixtures will now be played on Tuesday, 14 January (KO 19:45): Barry Town United v Haverfordwest County; Caernarfon Town v Flint Town United; Cardiff Met v The New Saints; Connah’s Quay Nomads v Bala Town.