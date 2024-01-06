ABERYSTWYTH Town are out of the relegation zone after a huge win against Colwyn Bay at Park Avenue on Friday evening.
Aberystywth 1 Colwyn Bay 0, JD Cymru Premier
The margin of success was slender but the 10-men Seasiders put up a heroic fight to secure what could be a vital three points come the end of the campaign.
Aber made one change with new signing Zac Hartley making a superb debut at right back, and their other new arrival Shaun Cavanagh starting on the bench.
The hosts started brightly with Iwan Lewis sending an effort over the bar early doors. Mark Cadwallader headed wide, then Jack Thorn’s long throw fell nicely for John Owen, and Joe Smith parried his goal bound effort to Alex Darlington at the back post, who scored but was surprisingly flagged offside.
Tom McCready had a rare shot for Bay deflected back to Dave Jones, then Owen and Darlington went close again with Aber looking in control.
Bay’s dangerous Udoyen Akpan sent in a volley which flashed just over the bar, but then Hartley had an effort blocked and a home goal was looking most likely until Cadwallader was shown a red card for a challenge on Tom Creamer soon before the break. McCready’s subsequent free kick flashed off the crossbar and Aber survived four minutes of injury time, with Walsh sending a cheeky effort over the bar, to go in level and goalless at half time.
Despite the setback of losing Cadwallader, Aber took a sensational lead inside 24 seconds of the restart. Some nice interplay saw the ball fall to Darlington way out, and his cheeky lob bamboozled Smith in the goal, and rebounded off the crossbar for Walsh to snaffle up with a tidy finish from eight yards out, a goal of enormous significance.
It also meant that Town were set to defend for the remainder of the game, and that they did with a superb shift, personified by man mountain Louis Bradford at the back.
Darlington had another effort saved down the left, but then Jones had to punch Creamer’s shot to safety, Jamie Cumming twice went wide, and Tom Marsh-Hughes headed wide from a good position.
Hartley’s blistering pace was a great outlet for Town and he created a chance for himself with a lung busting 70-yard run, only to be denied at the death by Smith.
Cross after cross came into Aber’s box: Akpan had a shot deflected for a corner then Alex Downes headed over, Marsh Hughes volleyed wide from a great position, McCready’s effort was somehow blocked for a corner, and Cumming headed wide.
Jones made a great save from another Downes header, and Town were doing all the ugly stuff required to see out a victory. Just before the 90 Town counter attacked with Billy Kirkman and sub Shaun Cavanagh linking up beautifully down left, only for Town’s new recruit to send a shot just over the bar.
Home supporters’ hearts dropped with nine minutes of injury time shown, but Akpan had Bay’s last chance saved by Jones, and the Seasiders’ superb defence of Hartley, Bradford, Ben Woollam and Kirkman, shielded by Iwan Lewis, Jack Thorn and Walsh, did their job for fully 10 minutes of additional time and got the three points amid scenes of huge relief at Park Avenue.
This sweet victory lifts Aber out of the relegation zone for the first time this season and Anthony Williams’ men will be looking to kick on next Saturday when Barry Town United come to visit Ceredigion for a 5.15pm kick off.