BALA Town are into the hat for the quarters after a strong first half showing against Cardiff side Caerau Ely who operate in the Cymru South.
Caerau Ely 1 Bala Town 4, JD Welsh Cup
Last season’s runners-up got the job done in opening 45 minutes with a commanding four-nil lead at the break.
The hosts offered more in the second spell with the elements in their favour and got their reward with a goal but it was a professional display by the Lakesiders to see them through.
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “I thought the pitch was quite difficult but I’m glad we got it on.
“I don’t think we played well but we scored four really good goals and it was the difference in the game really.”
On the opponents he added: “They were good, they were young, energetic and lively. They showed great desire, they chucked in some great tackles which our lads are not used to. Fair dues to them, they’ve had a real go.
“It’s a great cup to be involved with. It’s great that we have an interest apart from the league moving on.
“Reaching the last eight is great for everyone involved with the club.”
Bala took the lead through an unlikely source on the quarter hour mark.
Keeper Kelland Absolam, with an attacker closing him down, sent a long punt downfield, the ball catching the wind and bouncing up and over the advanced home shotstopper Harry Johnson.
Paulo Mendes nearly doubled their tally on 26 minutes with a curler that shaved the upright before Aeron Thomas made it 2-0 on the half hour getting on the end of Josh Ukek’s cross to fire a first-time effort into the back of the net.
George Newell got on the end of a Naim Arsan corner to make it 3-0 on 40 minutes before Arsan smashed home the pick of the bunch moments later, a 25-yarder that gave Johnson no chance.
With the wind at their back, Caerau Ely, who are a good footballing side, posed more of a threat and got their reward on 75 minutes when Jack Ashford planted a header past Absalom after latching on to a free kick from the left.