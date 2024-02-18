LAST year’s finalists Bala Town are through to the semi finals of the Welsh Cup after a good run out against a strong Flint Mountain outfit.
Bala Town 3 Flint Mountain 0, JD Welsh Cup quarter final
The Lakesiders are in the hat for the next round but were made to work for it against the physical visitors who demonstrated that they are capable of playing at a higher level than their current Ardal North West status.
Luke Wall had a big hand in Bala’s success with a hat-trick of assists for Naim Asran and George Newell (2).
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “It wasn’t the best from us today but credit to them they were physical. I thought the officials on the day could have dealt with a lot of the challenges better.
“It got a little bit dangerous at times but obviously the lads have come through it.
“I don’t think we’ve played the best that we can play but it’s not so much about the result today, it’s about getting through to the semi final which is good for everybody involved with the club.”
He added: “There haven’t been a lot of our lads who have shown a lot of creativity this season. But Luke (Wall) has come in and done really well. We tried him in a different position today and he’s provided good balls in and created all of our goals.
“We got to the final and won the league cup last season but it’s going to be really tough. Obviously everybody wants to avoid TNS in the semi final to try and get to the final.
“It’s going to give us another weekend of football instead of sitting about and training so it’s good for the lads and everyone of them has done really well today. They (Flint Mountain) are a really good team in a division that they shouldn’t be in and they’re only going to keeping going up the leagues.
”I said before the game there’s a lot of Welsh Premier players there and they made it difficult for us but the lads stood out, they were strong and another clean sheet which we look for.”
After Mike Hayes went close for the visitors, Bala nudged ahead on eight minutes when Wall’s delivery from the right was turned in from close range by Asran.
Newell headed just wide as the Lakesiders continued to press before Hayes went close with another effort for Flint Mountain.
Bala doubled their advantage on 38 minutes, Wall with another telling cross onto Newell’s head giving keeper John Danby no chance.
The visitor’s slim hopes of a comeback were dented when Rob Hughes received a red card after a scuffle between both sides on 70 minutes and the result was put to bed when Newell slammed the ball in from close range after another peach of a cross by Wall