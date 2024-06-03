ABERYSTWYTH Town FC are pleased to confirm the retention of forward John Owen for the 2024/25 JD Cymru Premier campaign - his 7th season in Black and Green over two spells.
Welsh-speaking Owen first joined Town in January 2017 from Llandudno and immediately flashed his ability to the Green Army, becoming a favourite over the following 18-months, making 41 appearances and scoring 10 goals before a further spell at Llandudno, Cefn Druids and Porthmadog.
He re-joined the Seasiders in January 2021 and has been a consistent contributor since. He was awarded Cymru Premier Player of the Month for November 2021 following two winning goals in consecutive 1-0 victories over The New Saints and Cardiff Met respectively.
A number of injuries made the 2022/23 season a frustrating one for John, however he returned to fitness and form in 2023/24 with a number of high-quality performances and important goals - including the only goal in a crucial 0-1 away win at Maes Tegid in September, and two weeks later a home equaliser against eventual runners-up Connah's Quay Nomads.
Now boasting 139 games in Black and Green, John is Town's lead appearance-maker and is eager to keep adding to his total.
He said: "I was happy to play a big part in the club staying up last year, playing in a number of positions and helping the team is always important to me.
“As a team, I feel we underachieved as on our day we are capable of beating anyone. We lacked the consistency of others, and I'm sure that if we are able to correct this we will be in a better position this season.
“I'm delighted to sign with Aber for another year. I'm happy at the club and I think it's the best place for me to play my football.
“I've enjoyed every moment playing for this club. Putting on the Green shirt and representing the club at this level makes me very proud. When I look at all the great players that have played for this club it makes it that much better that I've been able to represent this club for so long.
“I've met some really good people and made a lot of friends at this club, and can't wait to get going again!” Manager Anthony Williams commented:"We're delighted to get John back in. I think if you look at the season as a whole, although he maybe didn't get as many goals as he would've liked, he was worth his weight in gold with his work defensively and off-the-ball.
“His availability improved and I think he really enjoyed the season with us, so it's a real boost to get him through the door early. I'm excited to welcome him back and work with him again this season.”