ABERYSTWYTH are off the mark after securing a battling 1-0 win in atrocious conditions against Bala Town at Maes Tegid last night.
Bala Town 0 Aberystwyth Town 1, JD Cymru Premier
With Storm Agnes pounding the area, John Owen’s goal on the half hour proved decisive and delighted Aber manager Anthony Williams.
Having seen his charges go eight games without a win with just one draw to their name to date in a difficult start to their JD Cymru Premier campaign, he said: “I couldn’t be more pleased. I’ve been feeling for the last few weeks that it’s been coming.
"We’ve not took our chances and given sloppy goals away but tonight that just shows one win and we’re back in the mix and we go again on Saturday.”
He added: “They didn’t really create a lot against us.
“It was a tough game in tough conditions but when we got our chance we took it and we were clinical today.”
Neither team were able to get a hold of the game in the early stages until John Owen’s half volley on 27 minutes, with the wind at his back, tested Bala keeper Kelland Absalom.
That proved to be a sighter for the Aber forward as he scored from close range moments later.
Keeper Dave Jones’ long punt downfield was headed on by Steffan Davies to Liam Walsh and his shot was parried by Absalom straight to Owen for the finish.
Days after their first defeat of the campaign at Barry Town, Bala huffed and puffed to get back into it but failed to get to grips with the elements and their misery was compounded when Iwan Roberts was given his marching orders in added on time for a second caution.
A delighted John Owen said: “It’s been a long time coming but the effort has been there every week.
“It was so important that we got the result, the boys are all happy.
“It wasn’t a game of many chances, one of those that whoever took the chance would win the game. Fortunately for me I was in the right place to score the goal.”