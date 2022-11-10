Jones hat-trick keeps Barmouth flying high as Tywyn drop points
Meifod 1 Barmouth & Dyffryn 3
Central Wales League North
BARMOUTH picked up win number 10 of the campaign to maintain their lead at the top of the table.
After surviving an early scare when Meifod hit the woodwork in the opening minutes, Barmouth soon found their rhythm.
Shane Jones opened the scoring for the Magpies after nine minutes with Philip Hughes replying for the home side on the half hour.
It was a blow for the visitors but they soon restored normal service, Jones with his second of the afternoon on the stroke of half time.
With Tywyn Bryncrug and Llansantffraid hanging on their coat tails at the top of the table, it was important that Iolo Owen’s men picked up the three points and that outcome was made more likely when Jones claimed his hat-trick 10 minutes into the new half.
And any hopes of a comeback by Meifod was ended when the hosts’ goalscoring hero turned villain as Hughes was sent off with 20 minutes to go.
TYWYN BRYNCRUG 1 WATERLOO ROVERS 1
TYWYN lost ground in the race for a title after being held 1-1 against Waterloo.
After a goalless first half with both sides struggling to create clear-cut openings in tricky conditions, the visitors nudged ahead through Oliver Davies on 50 minutes.
It looked like they were going to hold on the win but Jordan Rodgers grabbed a stoppage time equaliser to salvage a point for the hosts.
Other results: Bishops Castle 0 Forden United 6; Carno 3 Four Crosses 3; Kerry 2 Abermule 1;Montgomery Town 3 Llansantffraid 5.
