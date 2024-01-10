Aberystwyth Town FC have welcomed Jonathan Evans back to the club from Penrhyncoch FC.
The 30-year-old returns to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium for his fourth period in Black & Green, having played an instrumental role in the club's 2022/23 efforts.
Jonathan began his career in the club’s academy where he was spotted by the scouts of Cardiff City Football Club.
Whilst there, he represented Wales Schoolboys and Under 16’s side, competing in the Victory Shield for his country.
Following a spell in the youth ranks at the Bluebirds, the popular winger spent time at Accrington Stanley before returning to Ceredigion, representing both Aber and Penrhyncoch in different spells.
Over the course of his time in Aber colours, the former Rooster has amassed a number of highlights including scoring a last minute winner away at Llandudno, grabbing a brace against Haverfordwest County, as well as notching the goal that secured the Black and Greens the bragging rights in a Mid-Wales derby against Newtown at Latham Park.
Last season was undoubtedly his best in Black and Green, notching eight goals in 27 appearances as Town maintained their standing in the JD Cymru Premier - the most memorable of which being an audacious 93rd minute bicycle kick to earn a 1-0 win and send the Green Army into raptures against later-relegated Flint Town.
He said: "First of all, I can't thank Penrhyncoch enough for everything. I'm excited to test myself in the Cymru Premier once more after ending last season on such a high and looking forward to seeing some familiar faces in the crowd again, as the fans have always been fantastic."
Manager Anthony Williams commented: "Everyone with knowledge of the club and of the league will be familiar with Jonny and the massive contribution he made in the club maintaining its position in the Cymru Premier last season.
"Obviously we were saddened to see him leave in the summer but very pleased and excited to see him join us again.
"With many of the lads from last season still at the club it will feel like he never left and we’re sure that he can replicate the goal contribution and threat that he offered last year."