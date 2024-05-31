JONATHAN Evans has signed up for his eighth season in Aberystwyth Town colours in the JD Cymru Premier.
He began his career in the club’s academy where he was spotted by the scouts of Cardiff City Football Club. Whilst there, he represented Wales Schoolboys and Under 16s side, competing in the Victory Shield for his country.
Following a spell in the youth ranks at the Bluebirds, the popular forward spent time at Accrington Stanley before returning to Ceredigion, representing both Aber and Penrhyncoch in different spells.
Over the course of his time in Aber colours, Jonathan has amassed a number of highlights in years previous; including scoring a last minute winner away at Llandudno, grabbing a brace against Haverfordwest County, and notching a Mid-Wales derby winner against Newtown, and an unforgettable 93rd-minute game-winning bicycle kick against Flint Town in 2022/23 - a season he totalled eight goals in 27 appearances.
Last season, Jonathan featured for Penrhyncoch FC before returning to Park Avenue in January.
He made 11 appearances -- one of which as a substitute goalkeeper away at Haverfordwest County, making a dramatic penalty save from Martell Taylor-Crossdale.
Mere hours later, Jonathan joined a group undertaking a Three-Peaks Challenge in North Wales in aid of the Central Wales Down Syndrome Support Group - a testament to his energy levels!
Jonny also added two goals to his Town tally, including a deft left-footed half volley to seal a 3-0 win at Park Avenue against Pontypridd United to secure safety on the final day.
He said: "It was a crazy last few games to be a part of last season, especially having come back late in January meaning I never really had any time to settle back in as the games were coming thick and fast.
“When you're down at the bottom, every moment of a game can be crucial and make a huge impact on the end of the season, so there's a lot of high pressure moments.
“For me personally, going in goal and saving a penalty obviously stands out and will be something to tell the grandkids!
“This season, it would be nice to have a little less stress going into those final games as the last few years have been difficult for everybody at the club - fans, staff, and players.
“Fingers crossed we can finish higher up the table this year and take some pressure off everybody!
I'm looking forward to getting back on the pitch in front of the brilliant Green Army once more!" Manager Anthony Williams said: "It's fantastic to have Jon back with us. He's a real asset for us who did really well since coming back in January, always giving 100% when given opportunities and is always an important character in the dressing room.
“He's a dedicated player who, being from the area, knows what it means to be an Aber player and appreciates the importance of the club to the community."