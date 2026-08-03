Felinfach have strengthened their squad ahead of their first season in Tier 4 with the signing of midfielder Ryan Jenkins.
The 28-year-old brings energy, versatility and valuable experience to the club's midfield ranks, qualities he has already demonstrated during pre-season.
Jenkins returns to competitive football after a spell away from the game, having previously played at a high level with local rivals Aberaeron and in Aberystwyth Town's academy system.
His arrival is a significant boost for Felinfach as they prepare for the challenges of life in Tier 4, and there is excitement around the club about what he can add to an ambitious and youthful squad.
Meanwhile, Felinfach Reserves continued their encouraging pre-season campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Padarn United in Llanbadarn on Saturday. The result provided plenty of positives for an extremely young side as preparations continue for the new season.
The Seconds are back in action on Wednesday evening (August 5) when they travel to face Aberystwyth Town Development, with kick-off at 8pm at Park Avenue.
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