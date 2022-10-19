Kay inspires Bala into semi finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup
Four-star Lakesiders ease into last four
Bala Town 4 Gresford Athletic 0
Nathaniel MG Cup, quarter-finals, 18 October
BALA are through to the last four after a comfortable victory against Gresford inspired by a vintage performance by Antony Kay.
The Lakesiders surged ahead on 21 minutes, Lassana Mendes with a simple tap-in at the back post and it was soon 2-0, Nathan Peate with a bullet back post header after running on to Mendes’ corner.
Mendes nearly doubled his tally with a fierce free kick from the edge of the area, keeper Rhys Williams doing well to push the effort over the bar.
Credit to Gresford, they did offer the occasional threat going forward, Charlie Mann snatching at a shot on 51 minutes and dragging his effort wide.
Substitute Paul Rutherford nearly made an immediate impact after replacing Ollie Shannon, his goalbound deflected wide, while George Newell muscled his way through a cluster of bodies to reach the ball inside the box, but his header was off target.
The killer third goal came on 66 minutes, Mendes with another dangerous corner which picked out Kay to nod home.
And he grabbed his brace 10 minutes later with a well-taken half volley on his left foot.
