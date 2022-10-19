Kay inspires Bala into semi finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup

Bridgend, WALES - 14th August, 2022: Keyon Reffell of Penybont in action against Anthony Kay of Bala Town. Penybont v Bala Town in the JD Cymru Premier at the SDM Glass Stadium on the 14th August 2022. (Pic by Lewis Mitchell/FAW)
Antony Kay netted twice against Gresford on Tuesday evening (File Pic: FAW )

Four-star Lakesiders ease into last four

Bala Town 4 Gresford Athletic 0

Nathaniel MG Cup, quarter-finals, 18 October

BALA are through to the last four after a comfortable victory against Gresford inspired by a vintage performance by Antony Kay.

The Lakesiders surged ahead on 21 minutes, Lassana Mendes with a simple tap-in at the back post and it was soon 2-0, Nathan Peate with a bullet back post header after running on to Mendes’ corner.

Mendes nearly doubled his tally with a fierce free kick from the edge of the area, keeper Rhys Williams doing well to push the effort over the bar.

Bala 4 gresford 0 quarter final MG Nathaniel Cup 181022
Lassana Mendes celebrates his goal with the Maes Tegid faithful (Bala FC )

Credit to Gresford, they did offer the occasional threat going forward, Charlie Mann snatching at a shot on 51 minutes and dragging his effort wide.

Substitute Paul Rutherford nearly made an immediate impact after replacing Ollie Shannon, his goalbound deflected wide, while George Newell muscled his way through a cluster of bodies to reach the ball inside the box, but his header was off target.

The killer third goal came on 66 minutes, Mendes with another dangerous corner which picked out Kay to nod home.

And he grabbed his brace 10 minutes later with a well-taken half volley on his left foot.

