BALA Town have announced the signing of 20- year-old defender Keelan Williams following his departure from Burnley FC.
Williams, brother of Cymru international Neco Williams, joins the Lakesiders as Colin Caton’s first January transfer window signing, after departing Burnley FC’s Academy.
The Welshman who hails from the Wrexham area, is a product of the Liverpool Academy, where he stayed until the age of 16 before moving to Burnley as he aimed for first team football.
His performances at Burnley earned him a call up from his country to play in the 2022 European Under 19s Championship Qualifying Rounds, where he made two appearances against Georgia and Norway. He also captained his country in a match against England U18s in 2021.
Williams featured in BBC Sport’s ‘MOTDx Wonderkids Challenge’ where he completed a number of footballing challenges in 50 seconds. Watch the video below.