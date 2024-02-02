Phase Two of the 2023/24 JD Cymru Premier season starts on Friday night, as Haverfordwest County visit Aberystwyth University Park Avenue.
Aber Town start Phase Two in 10th position, one point ahead of Colwyn Bay in 11th.
Four points from three games before the split saw the Black and Greens climb out of the danger zone and Anthony Williams and his team will have their sights set on Barry Town United in 9th place, as they look to continue their ascent up the table.
Haverfordwest County begin Phase Two in pole position to claim 7th spot and a place in the end of season playoffs.
They are 3 points ahead of Penybont in 8th and registered seven wins and seven draws from their 22 Phase One games.
Martell Taylor-Crossdale is the Bluebirds' top scorer so far this season with 8 goals; 4 more than second top scorer Kai Whitmore. Rhys Abbruzzese and Ben Fawcett have also netted 3 times each.
The Bluebirds last week announced the re-signing of influential midfielder Corey Shephard, who rejoins their ranks after 6 months with Pontypridd United. Former Aber Town midfielder Declan Carrol also checked in at Bridge Meadow earlier in the month.
Seasiders fans will of course be looking forward to seeing more of their own January signings in this fixture; with Shaun Cavanagh and Zac Hartley arriving earlier in the month and Jonathan Evans and Jake Canavan returning to familiar surroundings; Evans on a permanent basis from Penrhyncoch and Canavan on loan from The New Saints. Birmingham City loanee keeper Oliver Basey made it five incomings for Anthony Williams' squad.
In the Phase One meetings between these two sides Haverfordwest took the points with a 3-0 win at Bridge Meadow back in September; before the teams played out a 1-1 draw at Park Avenue in December.
Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for this season are set at £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £2 for Secondary School age kids, and Primary School and younger are free.
Basey signs
Aberystwyth Town FC have welcomed Oliver Basey on loan from Championship side Birmingham City. The young goalkeeper joins Town until the end of the season and is eligible for selection in tonight's game as Aber welcome Haverfordwest County to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium.
Turning 21-years-old next week, Oli joined The Blues as a first-year professional in July 2021 after a successful trial period, during which he kept a clean sheet as Birmingham City beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane to win the Professional Development League National Title.
His development at The Blues has included multiple loan moves to Barwell and Hednesford Town, as well as regular outings for Steve Spooners Under-21s across both the Premier League 2 and the PDL.
The goalkeeper has also been a part of the travelling parties for Men's First Team pre-season training camps in Portugal and Spain ahead of the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons respectively.
As a junior, Basey progressed through the youth set-up at Sunderland and was a regular for the Black Cats in the Under-18s Premier League.
First Team Manager Anthony Williams said:"We’re really pleased to get Ollie in. He comes to us on loan from Birmingham City having previously gained senior experience whilst on loan in the National League North, which adds to his playing time with Birmingham u21 over the past couple of seasons.
"He’s come recommended by the coaching staff there and following his involvement in training this week its easy to see that he is a keeper with real quality.
"With Sam Green moving on it was important to ensure that we had 2 quality keepers within the squad for the 2nd phase of the season and with Dave and Oli in place we certainly have that."
Oliver told us: "I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to play for this club and I look forward to the challenge of playing in a new league. I have already been made to feel very welcome and can’t wait to play."
The club also confirms the departure of goalkeeper Sam Green and wishes him the best going forward.