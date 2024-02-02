Seasiders fans will of course be looking forward to seeing more of their own January signings in this fixture; with Shaun Cavanagh and Zac Hartley arriving earlier in the month and Jonathan Evans and Jake Canavan returning to familiar surroundings; Evans on a permanent basis from Penrhyncoch and Canavan on loan from The New Saints. Birmingham City loanee keeper Oliver Basey made it five incomings for Anthony Williams' squad.