Aberystwyth Town 0 Pontypridd United 0
JD Cymru South
SEVENTEEN-year-old keeper Tomos Wyn Evans from Tywyn was the toast of the town on a blisteringly hot Saturday afternoon, as his clean sheet earned Aber an important JD Cymru South point at home to Pontypridd United — securing the Black and Greens’ first shutout since December 2024.
Following a delayed kick-off, the visitors were first to threaten, with Evans getting down brilliantly to deny Jack Jones.
At the other end, Tyrone Ofori pounced in the box but found only the side netting.
The hosts were patient in possession, but both sides struggled to create clear chances in the heat.
Richie Ricketts picked out Ofori, who couldn’t quite get his shot away, before Dave Vincent’s header from a Ponty corner was cleared off the line.
Evans then denied Gareth Tedstone. Aber responded: Ben Davies had an effort blocked from a corner, Ofori crossed for Star Mayemba, who cut back for Davies — only for his shot to be miraculously cleared off the line. Ricketts volleyed over soon after, and a frustrating half ended goalless.
In the second half, the excellent Evans denied Sam Johnson, who also fired wide, while Vincent glanced a header off target for Ponty.
Calvin Smith then forced a superb far-post save from Cameron Clarke with a low free kick.
Ricketts did well to block a shot from Tom Gameson, before substitute Taylor Marsh drew yet another save from Evans with a low effort from the left.
Aber grew into the game: Zac Hartley picked out Mayemba, whose shot was blocked at the near post by Clarke, before captain Desean Martin fired just over.
Aber survived a scare when Johnson’s effort was deflected inches past the post, and the game opened up as Mayemba saw another volley deflected to safety.
Ponty came even closer when Harvey Selway’s audacious strike clipped the far post.
In seven minutes of injury time, Evans saved again from Gameson, Aber substitute Ethan O’Toole had a shot cleared for a corner, and Martin’s volley was superbly tipped over by Clarke.
Marsh then produced a clever late run for Ponty but dragged his shot wide, and that was that: an entertaining contest somehow ended 0–0.
So, a frustrating afternoon for the Black and Greens finished all square.
However, a long-awaited clean sheet — and the point it secured — keeps Aber in fourth place in the league table, level on points with second-placed Carmarthen Town.
And who are Aber’s next opponents? Carmarthen Town, of course — away this Friday evening with a 7.30pm kick-off.
Carmarthen were also held to a 0-0 draw at Llantwit Major on Saturday after beating Cardiff Draconians 2-1 and Cwmbran Celtic 4-0 in their opening fixtures.
