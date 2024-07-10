BALA Town FC have announced the return of club legend Kieran Smith on a short term deal.
Smith rejoins the Town on a short-term deal following his initial retirement at the end of last season.
This will be his third spell at the club after previously spending 11 years at Maes Tegid over two spells.
The 32-year-old will be available for the European campaign which will lead to him surpassing 300 competitive appearances for the Lakesiders, and will make it eight European campaigns during his time with the Town.
The former captain joins up with the squad ready for tomorrow’s UEFA Conference League First Qualifying Round First Leg against Paide Linnameeskond.