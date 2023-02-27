Newtown 3 Bala Town 2
JD Cymru Premier Championship
BALA Town threw away the three points after conceding two late goals to 10-man Newtown.
The Lakesiders, who had squandered several chances to extend their lead, were in control at 2-1 up when the hosts’ Shaun Sutton was given his marching orders but the 10 men hit back in fine fashion to take an unlikely win.
Colin Caton’s men nearly took the lead in the opening seconds when an acrobatic attempt by Kieran Smith was palmed away equally acrobatically by home keeper Dave Jones.
But they didn’t take long to nudge ahead. Nathan Burke, starting his first game this season, crossed from the left and the ball evaded everyone including team-mate Adam Roscrow on its way yo the far corner of the net.
Clear-cut chances were few and far between in the first half but the game sparked into life after the turnaround.
The Town defence had to withstand some early pressure with Nick Rushton blazing an effort over the bar from a promising position before the Latham Park hosts drew level on the hour.
Jake Walker latched on to a header down the right flank and his cross was met perfectly by Aaron Williams whose touch back across goal into the far corner of the net was sublime.
But Bala hit back within seconds of the restart. George Newell’s cross across the face of goal was touched on by Adam Roscrow to Luke Wall.
His close range shot was parried by the keeper but the ball fell kindly for Roscrow to fire home.
Moments later, Antony Kay flicked a header towards the back post, where Newell was rushing in, but the ball flicked off the forward and over the bar.
It was followed by another great chance, skipper Chris Venables finding space in the area but his effort back across the face of goal struck the foot of the posts and trickled out of danger.
The hosts’ Shane Sutton was then, somewhat harshly, red carded for a challenge on Newell.
Against 10 men, Bala missed another good opportunity to secure the win when Paul Rutherford sent a delicate ball into the box, but Wall’s header was off target.
Bala’s missed chances proved costly as Callum Robert’s downwards header from a corner beat keeper Harri Lloyd with two minutes of normal time to go.
And the Robins took the three points in the first of five minutes of added time, former Bala player Louis Robles scoring from close range after slack defending by the Lakesiders.