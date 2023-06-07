Bala Town have confirmed the departure of Lassana Mendes following the expiration of his contract.
The attack-minded midfielder will join Hereford FC after spending three years at Maes Tegid.
Mendes joined the Lakesiders in August 2019 having signed from Colwyn Bay, who were then competing in Non League Football in the English system.
His first season at Maes Tegid was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but he still made 30 appearances and scored four goals in all competitions, including qualifying for the Europe League in the process.
During his time with Bala, the 30-year-old made 130 appearances, six of which were made in European competition, along with netting 20 goals and being the provider for over 20 goals for his teammates.
Following his exit, Mendes posted the following on his social media account: "Dear Lakesiders, after three amazing seasons at the club achieving and making history, it's time to part ways, but before that I want to thank everyone involved with the club for making my time there as enjoyable as possible.
"Thanks to the fans that supported me from day one.
"I want to give thanks to Colin Caton and the coaching staff for bringing me on board and believing in me.
"Last but not least thanks to Nigel Aykroyd, David Aykroyd and Ruth Crump for showing me love and treating me as one of their own.
"I'll forever be grateful and thankful for the love and support shown towards me. Lovely town, Lovely people and an amazing club.
"Forever in my heart. Diolch fy nheulu."
Bala have thanked Lassana for his tremendous efforts during his time at Maes Tegid and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.