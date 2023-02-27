Aberystwyth Town Women began the second half of the Genero Adran Premier campaign in less than ideal fashion – with a last-gasp defeat at the hands of Pontypridd United, falling 2-1 at Park Avenue.
After two cup losses in a row, Gav Allen’s side were keen to get back to league action.
Tania Wylde opened the scoring with a thumping penalty after 12 minutes following a foul on Amy Jenkins.
But Olivia Francis notched an equaliser just before the half-hour.
There were great chances for the hard-working Gwenllian Jones and Emily Thomas - and one particularly fine save from Aber goalkeeper Elen Valentine, back from Wales U19 duty, using her feet brilliantly to deny Carys Bufton.
But Bufton would ultimately prevail, scoring with two minutes left on the clock to seal all three points for the visitors.
The second half also marked a home debut for 15-year-old Modlen Gwynne, coming on in the 74th minute; she made her first senior start in the Genero Adran Trophy semi-final defeat to Cardiff Met two weeks ago.
The Seasiders are back at home next Sunday as they face Barry Town United at Park Avenue (kick-off 2pm).