A Liam Doherty stoppage-time penalty secured Cardigan Town a point as they hosted Llechryd in Division One on Wednesday night.
Llion Williams broke the deadlock just before half-time, assisted by Jordan Griffiths.
Llechryd drew level in the 68th minute when captain Josh Grota set up Adam Wiliams.
And the visitors got their noses in front with just seven minutes to play when Liam James found the back of the net.
But they had to settle for just a single point when Doherty converted from 12 yards out in the fourth minute of added time.
Three second-half goals led Bargod Rangers to a 5-2 win at Llanboidy.
The home side started the better as Nick Jones bagged a brace - both assisted by midfielder Dafydd Jones - inside the opening half hour.
But it was honours even by half-time as Lewis Jones and Lucian Evans scored within four minutes of each other.
Bargod put their foot down after the break and put the game to bed with three goals in the space of 10 minutes. Dan Evans netted in the 70th minute, Jones got his second of the evening on 76 minutes and Steffan Thomas made it 5-2 just three minutes later.
In Division Two, Ffostrasol Reserves got their season underway with a clinical 6-0 defeat of Aberaeron Reserves at home.
Teenager Luke Evans scored twice, while Michael Wilcox, Ioan Evans, Steffan Davies and Steffan Thomas got their names on the scoresheet as well.
Aberporth got up and running with a comfortable 6-1 win at Llechryd Reserves.
Dewi Day opened Aberporth's account on 23 minutes, but Oliver Morgan brought Llechryd level on the half hour mark.
Just before half-time Llechryd were dealt a blow when captain Jake Morgan turned the ball into the back of his own net.
Second-half goals from Aberporth captain Mathew Storer, two from substitute Daniel Nichol and another from John Midgeley put the game beyond doubt.