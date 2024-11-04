Porthmadog 2 Conwy Borough 0
Ardal North West
ALL’S well that ends well. Both sets of players displayed immense self-discipline in this match inasmuch as they patiently (and stubbornly) stuck to their respective game plans through thick and thin, writes Treflyn Jones.
The hosts dominated the game from start to finish while Conwy defended and defended ad nauseam.
Port deserve much credit for showing such an admirable level of patience as they tried to find a way past a never-say-die Conwy back four in which goalkeeper Josh Cooke was again the star player.
Port showed their intent in the fourth minute when a 25-yard drive by Danny Brookwell stung the outstretched palms of Cooke.
There were many intricate moves to come and Port were perhaps guilty at times of trying to walk the ball into the net.
Shortly after the half hour mark, there occurred a moment of controversy.
Kurtis Pearson evaded the attentions of a couple of defenders before unleashing a left-footed daisy cutter.
This time, Cooke could only parry the ball on to the inside of the post and it looked as if he had scooped the rebound from behind the line.
However, the assistant referee was unmoved and awarded nothing, much to the anger of the Quarry Enders.
At the start of the second half, Port forced three corners in as many minutes.
The third one was taken by Rhys Alun, and, in the ensuing mayhem, Conwy managed five consecutive goal-line clearances as Port supporters started to tear their hair out.
All was not lost, or so it seemed, as referee Tomos Huw Jones spotted a hand ball infringement during that session of pinball.
Up stepped Ryan Williams to take the spot kick, but his effort was lacking in both direction and power and Cooke pulled off a comfortable save.
On the hour mark, Rhys Alun was sent clear on goal but his shot was straight at the keeper.
Then a Pearson shot was fumbled but Cooke blocked Rhys Alun’s follow-up shot.
It was then Iddon Price`s turn as his powerful header saw Cooke well and truly beaten before the ball clattered off the crossbar.
Finally, however, to the relief of all home supporters, Port broke the deadlock on 82 minutes.
A glorious cross-field pass by the impressive Pearson found the tireless Brookwell in space on the right flank.
His cross found Rhys Alun in the box and his volleyed pass evaded Cooke for once and John Littlemore gleefully tapped home an unmissable opportunity.
Two minutes later, it was 2-0 when Cai Jones steered the ball well wide of Cooke for a picture goal.
Mabon Owen (remember the name!) came on for a five minute cameo and shaped up very well indeed with his pace and dribbling skills and even managed two efforts on target in the space of little more than 10 minutes.
Last of all, Littlemore tried his luck from distance and, despite a wicked deflection, Cooke stretched high to tip the ball over the bar.
To Porthmadog the spoils and deservedly so.
Next Saturday, Port will travel to Aberffraw FC`s ground to face a potentially very stern test against Trearddur Bay, with a 2pm kick off.
Porthmadog now stand five points clear at the summit of North West Tier Three.