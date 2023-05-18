PENPARCAU Reserves capped a fantastic season by lifting the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League title trophy on Wednesday evening.
Having already secured the league cup and the Len and Julia Newman Cup, Arky beat basement side Llanilar Reserves 4-0 to be confirmed champions.
Gytis Pivnickas and Harley Lawton gave the visitors a healthy lead at the break and they continued to dominate in the second half with 17-year-old Lawton going on to complete his hat-trick and take his tally to 11 for the season.
• Penparcau will hold their end of season dinner and presentation on Saturday, 3 June, at Aberystwyth Football Club.