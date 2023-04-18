Honours were shared in Saturday's game of the day in the MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League (South) as Penparcau and Radnor Valley drew 2-2 at Min-y-ddol.
The result dented the hosts' own title hopes and saw the Goats move a one step closer to securing the championship with three matches remaining.
It was the Ceredigion hosts who made the better start to this crucial fixture as they forced Radnor Valley goalkeeper Will Fowden - the hero of the Radnorshire Cup final penalty shoot-out - to punch away a couple of early corners whilst under severe pressure.
The Goats' custodian had to be alert in the 14th minute to punch away a long distance Mark Gornall free-kick pumped into the penalty area whilst under the close attention of a couple of opponents.
Penparcau's Andrew Gittins tried a hopeful effort two minutes late from nearly 30 yards out that landed on the top of Fowden's goal but it was the league leaders who eventually broke the deadlock after 20 minutes.
Joey Price successfully converted from the spot after referee Patrick Wilding spotted a handball in the penalty area.
Penparcau looked to respond immediately and Gittins tried his luck with a lobbed effort from a tight angle near the touchline but saw his effort clear the crossbar.
The hosts were back on level terms in the 28th minute when Stefano Atoniazzi squeezed the ball home from close range after the Radnor defence failed to clear a corner from their penalty area.
Joey Price attempted to meet Callum Matthews' 33rd minute cross from the right with a bicycle kick, but could not quite connect with the ball, for what would have been a contender for goal of the season if it had found the back of the net.
Radnor talisman Price was involved in another potential goal scoring opportunity two minutes later but could not quite get to the through ball in time before it was collected by Daniel Pritchard in the home goal.
The final notable action of the first-half saw Rees Morris run on to a 43rd minute through ball but poked his effort wide of goal when confronted by the advancing Pritchard.
There was all to play for at the beginning of the second-half, as Penparcau knew they really had to collect all three points to maintain their title hopes, whilst the Goats were keen to avoid defeat to ensure the destiny of the title remained in their own hands.
Arky always posed a threat from set pieces given the general height advantage in their team but Radnor Valley looked dangerous when catching their opponents on the break.
Joey Price broke free on goal four minutes after the interval but was adjudged to be offside by the assistant referee.
The hosts were not enjoying quite the same goal threat, in the early stages of the second-half, when they found themselves around the visitors' penalty area.
Joey Price latched on to a Josh Traylor-Hall pass played down the left and drove towards goal but was denied by the advancing Pritchard.
Price saw his 68th minute free-kick from just outside the penalty area deflect off the Penparcau wall and easily collected by Pritchard.
The Goats regained the lead two minutes later when Rees Morris was given time and space to fire a 25 yard shot into the top corner that gave Pritchard no chance to save.
The Min-y-ddol club looked to respond two minutes later but Jordan Perry could only direct a weak header at Fowden following a cross from the right.
Matters turned from bad to worse in the 74th minute when veteran forward Mattie Davies was shown a red card by the referee for what appeared to be the use of an elbow when challenging Henry Shipley for the ball.
Rees Morris fizzed an effort over Pritchard's crosssbar from the edge of the penalty area two minutes later after a corner was only partially cleared.
Matthews drove in of the right flank in the 80th minute and saw his teasing cross deflect off a home defender but comfortably saved by Pritchard.
Radnor Valley substitute Taylor Wozencraft flashed a low shot narrowly wide of the far post seven minutes later just when it seemed to that his team had done enough to claim victory.
Having been forced down to nine players, following an injury, Penparcau claimed a point when substitute Harley Lawton (spotted Fowden off his line, after taking advantage of some hesitancy if the opposition defence, and lifted the ball over the goalkeeper from just over 25 yards out to claim a share of the spoils.
Joey Price was unable to direct his effort on target from a 93rd minute corner as the visitors looked to clinch a winning goal in the dying minutes.
Although the championship is still in the Goats' own hands as they need seven points from their final three matches to secure the silverware.
Machynlleth beat Aberaeron 3-1 on Friday evening after the visitors took the lead through Ianto ap Dafydd Evans on 16 minutes.
Mach hit back with three goals in five minutes before the half hour mark through Callum Page, Dillon Browne and Calum Humphreys.
Aeron battled to get back into it in the second half but couldn’t break the Mach defence down and finished the match with 10 men when Christopher Alldritt was red carded on 82 minutes.
Knighton Town won 4-1 at Tregaron Turfs with Jack Brindley and William Hyett among the goalscorers Ryan Davies replied for Turfs.