Leaders Barmouth suffer unexpected defeat in tough conditions
LLANSANTFFRAID Village closed the gap on Central Wales League North leaders Barmouth & Dyffryn with a 4-1 win against basement side Berriew on Friday evening.
Adam Biggs opened the home side’s account on eight minutes and went on to double their advantage 10 minutes before the break.
Tony Meredith gave the visitors a fighting chance when he pulled one back early in the second half but Robert Carruthers restored the hosts’ two-goal cushion on 55 minutes.
Jay Brownfield put the result to bed when he fired past keeper Thomas Hewitt in the closing stages.
Leaders Barmouth suffered an unexpected 2-1 defeat at the hands of visitors Bishops Castle at the Wern Mynach.
The hosts started brightly with a candidate for goal of the season, a stunning first-time volley by Joe Soar, but they failed to capitalise further on any advantage that the following breeze gave them in the first half.
As the breeze strengthened to a full-on gale in the second half, a series of goal-keeping errors gave the visitors two goals and Barmouth were unable to create anything going forward.
Substitute Marcus Ashley equalised on the hour with Samuel Jones giving the Bishops the three points with 15 minutes remaining.
Barmouth stay top despite the defeat, one point ahead of Llansantffraid while third placed Kerry are looking dangerous with several games in hand.
Kerry were 3-0 winners at Dyffryn Banw. Luke Mumford gave them a one-goal advantage at the break with striker Barry Bellis making sure of the points with a second-half brace.
The result could have been even more decisive had Daryl McWatt not missed a 70th minute penalty.
