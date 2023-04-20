Bow Street Reserves made it three wins out of three in the FAW Reserve Central West League Cup to qualify for the semi-finals.
They ran out 2-1 winners against Penrhycoch Roosters at Cae Baker on Wednesday following an action-packed game.
The Roosters took the lead through Zac Davies on 24 minutes and still held the advantage until midway through the second half when Steffan Taylor was red carded for a second caution.
Llyr Davies equalised for the Magpies moments later before Joseff Williams netted a dramatic winner with two of the 90 minutes remaining.