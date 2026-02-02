PENRHYNCOCH endured a difficult afternoon on the road as JD Cymru North league leaders Airbus UK Broughton showed their clinical edge in a 4–0 defeat at the Hollingsworth Group Stadium on Saturday.
The scoreline was harsh on the Roosters, who worked tirelessly throughout but were punished by a ruthless attacking display from one of the title favourites.
Airbus struck first half blows through Danny Warren, though Penrhyncoch had started brightly and looked organised in the opening exchanges.
Warren’s first came when he latched onto Kaiden Cooke’s pass on eight minutes and drilled low into the corner, before doubling the advantage with a well‑placed header from George Peers’ cross on the stroke of half time.
Despite the setback, Penrhyncoch continued to compete, with Leigh Jenkins producing several strong saves to keep his side in the contest.
Six minutes into the second half, a swift Airbus counter saw Jordan Evans cut inside and finish neatly for 3–0.
Jenkins again denied Warren moments later, but the striker converted the rebound to complete his hat‑trick on 64 minutes. Penrhyncoch dug in to prevent further damage, and debutant Jake Roberts saw a late Airbus effort ruled out for offside.
Penrhyncoch face another tough test when they host Caersws on Wednesday evening (4 February) as they continue to battle to avoid relegation.
The Wingmakers remain one point clear of second-place Llandudno, who returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win away at Holyhead Hotspur on Saturday.
Llandudno, who have the luxury of two games in hand, kept the pressure on Airbus with a battling performance.
Aidan Higgins opened the scoring after six minutes from an Iwan Cartwright cross, and debutant Nick Grogan doubled the lead with a superb long‑range strike in first‑half stoppage time. An own goal from Anthony Stephens early in the second half gave Holyhead hope, but Llandudno held firm and remain just a point behind the leaders with two games in hand.
Gresford Athletic earned a crucial 3–2 victory over third‑placed Holywell Town to move three points clear of the relegation zone.
Elliott Orton fired the Colliers ahead before Jamie Breese levelled shortly after the break. Tom Smith restored Gresford’s lead on 65 minutes and added another eight minutes later, with Mark Winslade pulling one back immediately. Gresford, however, showed resilience to see out the win.
Flint Mountain also enjoyed a positive weekend, with debutant Luca Hogan scoring the only goal in a 1–0 triumph over Denbigh Town at Bastion Gardens.
Hogan was played through by former Nomads teammate Jack Burman and finished confidently. Denbigh’s Gwion Dafydd struck the bar before half‑time, but Mountain held on to secure back‑to‑back victories for the first time this season.
Guilsfield climbed to fifth after a narrow 1–0 win over Buckley Town. Ryan Knott continued his excellent start at the club, firing home after 20 minutes for his fourth goal in three games. A goal‑line clearance from Chris Cathrall and several key saves from Luke Evans ensured the Guils protected their lead.
Caersws extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 1–0 win over bottom‑side Ruthin Town. Sam Phillips struck the decisive goal on 57 minutes—his first since August—as the Bluebirds moved eight points clear of the drop zone.
