PENRHYNCOCH missed out on a spot in the Northern final of the Welsh Blood Service League Cup after they were beaten at Bangor 1876 on Saturday.
After a pretty even start, the hosts took the lead on 25 minutes when Dylan Summers-Jones latched on to James Barry’s cross to send a close range finish past Pen keeper Leigh Jenkins.
The 22-year-old doubled the advantage nine minutes into the second half with a stunning 25-yarder which gave Jenkins no chance.
The Roosters pushed to get back into it and were denied by the woodwork as the Citizens held on for the win to progress into the next round.
They will meet Airbus UK Broughton in the final after they saw off JD Cymru North title rivals Colwyn Bay on Friday evening.
Bay currently have a four-point lead over Airbus at the top of the league table but it was the Wingmakers – who have a game in hand – who found the opener in this cup tie as Jordan Evans’ superb ball over the top found Danny Warren who slotted home in the 15th minute.
The hosts levelled just before the half hour mark as Craig Lindfield cut the ball back for Jamie Cumming to finish on the volley, but Airbus restored their lead three minutes into the second half when Warren’s shot from the edge of the box beat Rhys Williams.
The Wingmakers had a two-goal cushion in the 74th minute as Oli Lanceley flicked the ball into the path of Jamie Davies who finished coolly.
Craig Lindfield gave Bay a glimmer of hope when he held off a number of challenges and curled brilliantly beyond Keighan Jones with eight minutes remaining, but Airbus held on to see out their first win over the Seagulls in over three years.