NEFYN United made it two wins in a row in the North Wales Coast West Premier League with a battling 3-2 win against visiting Llanberis.
And to their credit they did it largely with 10 men after Ifan Jones was red carded after just 23 minutes.
He was given his marching orders eight minutes after restoring the Penwaig’s lead when he made it 2-1.
The hosts had opened their account in the ninth minute through Tomi Evans but the Darans were back on level terms moments later courtesy of an own goal by Carwyn Griffiths.
Alan Owen drew the visitors level before the break and that’s the way it stayed until substitute Owain Paramore’s winner moments after coming off the bench.
Llanystumdwy also picked up another three points as they extended their unbeaten run to six games with an impressive five wins and a draw.
Llan bossed the first half at Pentraeth and were rewarded with goals by Owen Pritchard and Morgan Griffiths on 33 and 41 minutes respectively.
The islanders pulled one back through Charley Dales three minutes into the second half to make it interesting but Llanystumdwy held firm for the win.
Goals by Cian Williams, Noa Hughes and Joe Todd secured a 3-2 win for leaders Bethesda Athletic at Llanrug United who replied through Jonathan Sadler and Robin Thomas.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs will meet Holyhead Town in the semi-final of the NWCFA Mabon Scaffolding Junior Challenge Cup after they ran out comfortable 4-1 winners against Amlwch Town on Saturday.
The islanders took an early lead through Callum Hughes but the Cae Clyd hosts roared back with strikes by 17-year-olds Sior Jones (2) and Sion Roberts, and veteran Iwan Jones.