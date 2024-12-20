PORTHMADOG’S Leo Smith is proud of his team’s achievements after The New Saints bowed out of the UEFA Conference League despite another strong performance which saw them beaten 3-2 against NK Celje.
TNS led twice in the first half but the Slovenian side hit back on both occasions almost immediately.
And with 11 minutes to go, they scored the winner to ensure it was they, rather than The Saints, who advanced into the knockout round play-off.
Smith, whose short back pass unfortunately led to the hosts’ first equaliser, said: “I apologised straight away for the pass which led to their goal.
“The ball slowed down and I should have put a bit more on it maybe. But it’s one of those.
“I didn’t let my head drop and I tried to get a hold of the game again.
“They said after the game that we had all given 100 per cent.
“We’re all disappointed with the result but I’m so proud of the boys and the club.”
Managed by former Liverpool player Albert Riera, the home side threatened to take an early lead through Brazilian forward Edmilson whose third minute strike was ruled out for offside.
But it was the Saints who took the lead on 20 minutes when Danny Davies powered in a header from Ryan Bobbel’s free kick.
Less than a minute later, Edmilson capitalised on a Smith’s short backpass to get his side back on terms.
Just three minutes before the break though, Craig Harrison’s side were celebrating again.
After a searching forward pass from Brobbel, Rory Holden surged forward before sending a left-footed finish across the goal and into the back of the net.
But again, the TNS lead lasted just a matter of seconds. Edmilson raced onto Sešlar’s over-the-top pass and slotted beneath Roberts.
Disaster struck for Craig Harrison’s team 11 minutes from time when David Zec nudged home from close-range at the back post.