TORRENT Hustlers brushed aside visitors Min y Môr 10-0 in their second leg, quarter final of the League Cup in The Dolgellau & District Pool League on Sunday; Hustlers winning on aggregate 19-1.
Home team captain Dion Jones opened proceedings with an eight-ball clearance, all four of their players winning both their frames, Dion, Elfyn Dafydd, Gareth Lloyd and Brian Roberts, the two doubles games also going to the hosts.
Fairbourne Golf are through to the semi finals after they had a 5-5 draw away in the second leg for a 12-8 aggregate win against Sandbanks.
James Green and Noel Coward won twice for the Golf who will join Cross Keys, Hustlers and Golf Club 2.0 in the January draw.
In the league Cross Keys defeated Royal B 10-2 moving up to 4th in the table, captain Dei Fazakerley winning his three games.
The next matches are on 5 January when the league resumes.