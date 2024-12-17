BARMOUTH & Dyffryn returned to winning ways in the Central Wales League North with a hard –fought 2-1 victory against Bishops Castle Town on Saturday.
Robert Griffith gave the Magpies the advantage on 33 minutes after good work by fellow veteran Joe Soar but the visitors hit back moments later through Toby Mills.
The Wern Mynach outfit nudged ahead again through Sion Williams on 67 minutes and the Castle’s hopes of getting back into it weren’t helped when Mark Griffiths was sent off for a second caution in the closing stages.
Tywyn Bryncrug also won by the same scoreline after conceding an early goal by Dean Jordan for hosts Four Crosses.
Tom Allen equalised for the visitors on the hour and with seconds to go Aled Wyn Jones netted the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Other results: Dyffryn Banw 2 Carno 3; Abermule 0 Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 4; Berriew 4 Llanfyllin Town 1; Forden United 5 Welshpool 2; Trewern United 3 Montgomery Town.