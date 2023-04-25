BARMOUTH & Dyffryn took another step towards securing promotion from the MMP Central Wales League North after grounding out a 3-0 win against Trewern.
The Magpies’ penultimate home game at Wern Mynach on Saturday was also notable as hotshot Paul Lewis fired in a couple of goals to take his tally to 39 league goals and 50 in all competitions for the season.
In a game that very much had an end of season feel to it, Lewis opened the scoring on the stroke of half time with a glancing header after latching on to Joe Soar’s corner.
The visitors were well organised and kept Barmouth at bay for long periods until Shane Jones doubled the Magpies’ advantage on 67 minutes.
Lewis made it 50 goals for the season 10 minutes later to secure the result.
He ran on to keeper Tyler Andrews’ long ball downfield, clipped it over advancing keeper Nathan Jones and stroked the ball into an empty net.
Barmouth travel to Llansantffraid tonight where a win will secure promotion and they conclude their league campaign on Friday night with a home match against Dyffryn Banw.
Tywyn Bryncrug suffered a shocking start to their game at Forden United where they found themselves 5-0 down inside the first 34 minutes.
Henry O’Donnell got the ball rolling with the opener after eight minutes before Robert Evans stole the show with a hat-trick with Alex Morgan also getting in on the goalscoring act.
James Morgan pulled one back for shell-shocked Tywyn on 41 minutes and, remarkably, they went for their half time oranges only two goals in arrears after Aaron Rodgers and Nick Williams netted in first half stoppage time.
Comeback hopes were stopped in their tracks when Ryan Jenkins made it 6-3 to home side on 54 minutes but Tywyn’s talented 16-year-old Jamie Pymm continued his recent run of goalscoring to reduce the arrears with 15 minutes remaining.
Waterloo Rovers were 6-1 winners at Llanfyllin Town with goals by Owain Richards, Thomas Ellis (3), Ryan Ellis and Christopher Proctor. Williams Davies netted a late consolation for the hosts.
Dyffryn Banw and Montogmery Town were held to a 2-2 draw with Jac Roberts and Joe Evans netting for the hosts and Jack Williams and Robert Hartshorn replying for Town.