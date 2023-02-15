Bishops Castle 2 Barmouth & Dyffryn 2
Central Wales League North
LEAGUE leaders Barmouth & Dyffryn dropped two points at Bishops Castle with the Magpies looking for revenge having lost the home fixture 1-2 earlier in the season.
The hosts made a bright start with a fifth minute goal by Toby Mills from long range.
Barmouth proceeded to take control of the game but were unable to break down a well organised defence and a keeper in form.
Shortly after the break, a probing run and cross from Osian Ephraim was converted by Joe Soar to level matters.
Again, Barmouth continued to apply the pressure and controlled the game for long periods.
Arguably against the run of play, Castle then grabbed another with a neat glancing header by Sam Naden to regain the lead.
Further Barmouth pressure created more chances and there was a certain inevitability about the equaliser when it came from a quality downward header from goal machine Paul Lewis.
Barmouth continued to be frustrated by some strong goalkeeping by Stuart Pilling and resolute defending with the game ending 2-2.
Other results: 11 Feb - Abermule 1 Waterloo Rovers 2; Carno 3 Berriew 1; Four Crosses 2 Dyffryn Banw 0; Kerry 2 Forden United 1; Meifod 0 Llansantffraid 2; Montgomery Town 7 Llanfyllin Town 1.