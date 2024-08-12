DOLGELLAU made a positive start to their Ardal North East campaign with a 1-0 win against visitors Penycae on Saturday.
In front of a decent crowd at the Marian, a second half goal by Paul Lewis proved to be the difference between the two sides with Penycae failing to get back into it despite a late push for an equaliser
But Dol could have ran out more comfortable winners on the balance of play.
The hosts played attractive football in the first half and created glorious chances for Gerwyn Williams, Lewis and Joseph Thomas and a few tame efforts by Dennis Bates, William Gruffydd and David Edwards.
Dolgellau continued to press and were finally rewarded in the 68th minute when Lewis slotted a low drive past keeper Gabriel Pebeyre after great build-up play between himself, Ioan Roberts and 16-year-old Guto Pugh.
Dol were denied a second when substitute Isaac Aldred’s effort rebounded agonisingly off both posts and with a slender lead the inevitable pressure was applied by Penycae who caused some late problems and went closest when hitting the woodwork.
Llanuwchllyn were also impressive in their first league run out with a 3-1 win against visitors Builth Wells.
The hosts, who gave recent goalkeeper signing from Bala Town Daniel Clark a debut between the posts, bossed the first half and took a deserved 2-0 lead into the break courtesy of Meilir Williams and Dan Dascalu.
The Bulls pulled one back through Tommy Rowlands early in the second half but they game was put beyond their reach when Tomos Evans netted Llan’s third with 12 minutes remaining.
Llanidloes Town, who will be having a big bash of this at the end of the season to celebrate their 150th anniversary, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Llanfair United at the the KVM Park.
The Daffs fell behind to an 18th minute strike by Harvey Morris with Karl Seliaerts putting the result to bed in the closing stages.
Goals by James Jones (4), Nicholas Jones, Conner Kendrick and Tyler Wilkinson saw Cefn Albion to a 7-1 win at Llansantffraid Village.
A depleted Kerry FC were beaten by the odd goal in five at Brickfield Rangers having twice taken the lead through Luke Evans and Richard Davies.
With Kerry down to 10 men following Xavier Matisse’s dismissal on 22 minutes, the hosts hit back through Harri Lucas-Jones and Leroy Ngema-Stamp before Gerson Silva Neton fired in the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
Rhos Aelwyd beat Radnor Valley 3-1 thanks to Evans Davies, Alerd Robertson and Scott Reeves after veteran Geraint Lloyd had given the visitors a fourth minute lead whilst Llangollen were 3-2 winners at Llandrindod Wells thanks to late goals by William and Vinnie Cooke.