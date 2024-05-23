Aberystwyth Town FC have welcomed back Liam Walsh to the Club after 18 months in Black and Green.
Walsh was a January 2023 addition who made an immediate impression and played a crucial role in Town's survival in 2022/23, featuring in every one of the final 12 matches, playing a full 90 on nine occasions at right-back.
Formerly of Swindon Town and Wrexham AFC - where he made one National League appearance - his first taste of Welsh football came as a youngster with Prestatyn Town during the 2014/15 season before he joined Carmarthen Town in 2017.
He then moved to Penybont where he was a regular contributor, remaining at the South Wales club until the end of the 2021/22 season. In his final season, Liam made 26 appearances as Penybont finished 6th and reached the JD Welsh Cup Final, narrowly losing 3-2 to The New Saints.
Walsh moved on to Barry Town United following their relegation to the JD Cymru South, where he has made 12 appearances before stepping back to the JD Cymru Premier for Town's run-in in 2022/23.
He quickly became a popular and well-liked figure at Park Avenue, and returned last season to make 34 appearances across all competitions, missing just one league match to a yellow-card suspension. He also notched his first Black and Green goal in January 2024 as 10-man Town earned an important - and ultimately vital - 1-0 home win against Colwyn Bay.
Walsh said: "I am delighted to be back in Black and Green for another season! Aberystwyth is a great club filled with good people who give a lot of time, money and effort to make the club what it is for the community.
“Over the past 18 months, everyone has made me feel welcomed and valued, and I've made some great long-standing relationships with the players, fans, and staff.
“Last season was another test that we overcame as a club and I'm looking forward to building on those foundations for the upcoming season. On a personal note, I'm a handful of games away from 50 appearances for Aberystwyth, so I'd be a very happy man achieving this milestone.”
Manager Anthony Williams commented: "Walshy is a player who gives you 100% week in week out and he's one of the steadiest and most consistent players in this league. He played at right back in his first 6-months and then at centre-midfield last season, where he showed how well he understands and reads the game.
“He's a real team-player who understands his role and the role of those around him, is a huge character, and he brings such positivity to the squad. He loves Aberystwyth and loves being at the club, so he was one of the first I wanted to re-sign early to lay the foundations for the season ahead."