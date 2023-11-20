WHEN you score four goals on the road you usually expect to take something from the game but Llanidloes were on the wrong end of a 9-4 scoreline.
It was a hugely entertaining encounter at Flint Town United’s Essity Stadium, the highest-scoring game since the formation of the JD Cymru North League.
The Daffs took an early lead through Jamie Breese but the hosts bounced back with replies by Rhys Kavanagh, Luis Lacey and Elliot Reeves.
Breese bagged his brace in stoppage time to make it 3-2 in what had been a competitive opening stanza.
But the hosts took control after the break with goals by Joshua Jones (2) and Reeves before the hour.
Connor Bird made it 6-3 on 68 minutes before Reeves claimed his hat-trick moments later.
Bird reduced the deficit again on 75 minutes but the hosts had the final say with late strikes by Jones and Kavanagh.